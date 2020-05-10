Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Matthew Deans
News

Man freed from car in Bruce Hwy crash

Tegan Annett
by
10th May 2020 8:01 AM | Updated: 1:47 PM

Critical care paramedics were called to a two-car crash on the Bruce Hwy on the Sunshine Coast overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the southbound lane crash was reported at Bells Creek at 9.42pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services used hydraulic rescue equipment to free one man from a car, due to his injuries.

He was treated by QAS for injuries to his arms and legs.

The other man was treated for a minor head injury.

They were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the one lane of the highway was closed for about an hour.

bruce hwy queensland ambulance service sunshine coast university hospital

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Walking your pooch more often? Remember to follow the rules

        premium_icon Walking your pooch more often? Remember to follow the rules

        News BALLINA council has issued 17 penalty infringement notices regarding dogs so far in 2020.

        Business reopening a relief for local artists

        premium_icon Business reopening a relief for local artists

        News BALLINA’S Creative Artisans Gallery is open again after six weeks.

        Low prices has led to one petrol station running out of fuel

        premium_icon Low prices has led to one petrol station running out of fuel

        News NRMA confirmed petrol prices are coming down in parts of the Northern Rivers, but...

        HOT REAL ESTATE: The rural properties in high demand

        premium_icon HOT REAL ESTATE: The rural properties in high demand

        News PROPERTIES have been sold after just a couple of weeks on the market.