Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Court
Court
News

Man guilty of sexually touching a woman faces new charge

Aisling Brennan
21st May 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who pleaded guilty to sexually touching a woman during a Lismore poker tournament has had a fresh charge laid against him, a court heard.

Darryl Ashley Gamero, 31, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually touching a 25-year-old woman at a poker tournament at the Lismore pub Mary G's in February.

Gamero sexually touched the woman a number of times before he was ejected by security.

He was due to be sentenced last week in the Lismore Local Court, however the court heard from the police prosecutor a new charge was being laid against Gamero.

Court documents reveal he has since been charged with a third count of sexually touching a person without their consent.

The matter was adjourned to allow Gamero's solicitor to seek further instructions from her client about the new charge.

Gamero, who remains on bail, will return to court on June 1.

More Stories

lismore local court northern rivers crime sexual touching
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Life’s a beach for Hemsworth brothers

        premium_icon Life’s a beach for Hemsworth brothers

        Celebrity The Hemsworth brothers take to surf in hometown Byron Bay, joined by Liam's new girlfriend model Gabriella Brooks. SEE THE PICTURES

        How taking photos of bees can help the species

        premium_icon How taking photos of bees can help the species

        News WE take a look at the plight of our bees as locals can help in an international bee...

        Everything is changing for musician Matt Collins

        premium_icon Everything is changing for musician Matt Collins

        News THE Northern Rivers artist has release the first song from his new self-titled solo...

        New health rules for airline passengers

        premium_icon New health rules for airline passengers

        News REGIONAL Express has announced mandatory new health rules for all passengers.