Man given chance at rehab before sentencing

A Northern Rivers man will be in rehab as he awaits sentencing for drug supply offences. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

A BALLINA man due to be sentenced on serious drug supply charges has had his judgment delayed.

Aaron Wilton, 33, appeared before Lismore District Court on Tuesday.

When the matter was still before the local court in May, Wilton pleaded guilty to supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug and supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.

A handful of other drug and weapon-related charges were also referred to the higher court as backup offences.

He's yet to be sentenced for those charges.

Judge John North agreed to allow Wilton to attend rehab ahead of his sentencing.

With a number of strict conditions, Judge North allowed Wilton to remain on bail to reside at the Lives Lived Well program.

Wilton's required to remain at the centre, at Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast, until the matter returns to court for sentencing.

Judge North warned of the importance of abiding by his bail conditions.

"I've found people, more often than not, fail to complete these orders when they've gone to rehab," he said.

"You have to be really careful.

"I will not be able to treat you leniently if you do not obey all of these conditions."

Wilton's matter will go back before Judge North at the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney on April 3.

Wilton's expected to be sentenced in June.