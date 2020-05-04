Man to front Grafton court on child sex abuse charges

A man will appear in court today charged following an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a teenage boy in the state's north.

In November last year, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation following reports a teenage boy had been sexually abused by a man who was known to him.

Following extensive investigations, officers arrested a 59-year-old man at a home near Grafton just after 12.30pm on Wednesday 25 March 2020.

A short time later, officers executed a search warrant at the home and seized a number of electronic items. The man was taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with two counts of aggravated intentionally do sexual act with child (between 10 and 16 years) and procure child for unlawful sexual activity.

Police will allege in court that the man sexually abused the young boy - then aged between 14 and 15 - at a home near Grafton in September 2019.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Grafton Local Court today.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

