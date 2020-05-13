Menu
News

Man found dead

by Rosemary Ball
13th May 2020 2:26 PM
A MAN who was reported missing in the Gold Coast Hinterland has been found dead.

John Rigby's body was located at Tamborine Mountain yesterday morning.

His family in Beenleigh raised concerns about his whereabouts on April 22.

The 77-year-old man's car was later located at Palm Grove Road at Tamborine Mountain.

Police launched a land and air search of the national park area, as there were grave concerns for his safety.

A report is now being prepared for the Coroner.

Originally published as Man found dead in Gold Coast Hinterland

