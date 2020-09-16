Menu
WA’s Homicide Squad is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found at a Perth home.
Crime

Man found dead at home

by Angie Raphael
16th Sep 2020 7:17 PM

Homicide Squad detectives are speaking to two people after the body of a 43-year-old man was found at a Perth home.

Police said paramedics requested assistance at a home in Lowanna Way, Armadale about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

"The circumstances surrounding the man's death are still being investigated and detectives are continuing to speak to two people, who are assisting with the investigation," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Anyone with information, including anyone who saw or heard something suspicious such as a disturbance in the area during the day, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Man found dead at WA home

