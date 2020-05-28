Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died following a fire on the balcony of an apartment block this afternoon.
A man has died following a fire on the balcony of an apartment block this afternoon.
Crime

Man found dead after balcony fire

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
28th May 2020 7:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died following a fire at a unit block in Sydney's west this afternoon.

Emergency services arrived at an apartment complex on Lethbridge St, Penrith about 2.45pm on Thursday following reports of a fire on the balcony of a home.

The fire was extinguished before firefighting crews arrived and the body of a man, suffering burns, was discovered on the balcony, according to a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman.

The man is yet to be identified but is understood to be an elderly resident of the apartment.

No one else was injured during the blaze and no other homes or buildings nearby were damaged.
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Originally published as Man found dead after balcony fire

fire death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of residents tested by health professionals

        premium_icon Hundreds of residents tested by health professionals

        News THE respiratory clinic in Ballina has tested hundreds of Northern Rivers residents for Covid-19 and influenza.

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar

        Long-time firey shares Bruxner Hwy horror stories

        premium_icon Long-time firey shares Bruxner Hwy horror stories

        News He says there have been at least 39 deaths in 80 years

        ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        premium_icon ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        News Workers should get jobs at Bunnings or Officeworks, says Lismore MP