Surprise find in Queensland toilet

Ziggy Czech found this python in his toilet.

IT'S a nightmare scenario - you head to the toilet and find a large snake in the bowl.

That's what happened to Pallarenda man Ziggy Czech who was shocked to find a carpet python had slithered into his loo today.

The man found the curled up python in the outside toilet close to his pool.

"I just moved in to the house in Pallarenda last week," he said.

"I didn't expect to see it there."

He put out a call on social media page Townsville Snake Catchers for advice about what to do.

"I'd faint, gosh that's scary," Kirsty Tobanember said.

"Hence why I always make sure the lid is down … its been one of my phobias," Denise Stickland said.

Approved snake identifier Justin Wright confirmed it was a carpet python, considered generally harmless.

Geoff Jacobs at Queensland Wildlife Solutions in Australia told media that snakes follow the trail of rats into sewers.

"All over the world rats go down in sewers and the snakes go in there after them."

And from there they can find your bathroom.