Dog savages elderly man’s throat

The man was left with critical injuries after the attack. Picture: 9News

The man was left with critical injuries after the attack. Picture: 9News

A man in his 70s is fighting for life after a dog attacked his throat, leaving him with serious neck wounds and causing him to lose a substantial amount of blood.

Emergency services rushed to a home on Princess St in the town of Willaston, an hour north of Adelaide, about 7pm last night to reports a man had been attacked.

It's understood the 72-year-old man was at a friend's house when he tripped and fell over before the dog launched at him.

"About 7pm police and paramedics were called to a house in Princess Street … after reports that a man had been attacked," police said in a statement last night.

The dog, believed to be a bull mastiff, attacked the man's face and neck and left him with severe throat injuries.

Next-door-neighbour Vanessa James said there was silence before the attack.

"It was horrible, we came out the front and there was four police cars here, two ambulance but we never saw the dog come out," she said.

"We didn't hear any barking or any screaming or anything before that though."

He was flown to the Royal Adelaide Hospital by the SA Medstar Hospital where he was immediately given emergency surgery.

The man remains in a critical condition.