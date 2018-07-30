Menu
Login
Crime

Man dies in high speed rollover on Bruce Highway

by SAM BIDEY
30th Jul 2018 6:56 AM

UPDATE: A man has died after suffering severe head and chest injuries in a high speed rollover on the Bruce Highway in Townsville.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a man in his 40s had died after being transported to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the highway at Alligator Creek about 8.10pm to reports of a single vehicle, high speed rollover.

It is understood there were four people in the car.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Bruce Highway was closed in both directions and was expected to remain so for the next few hours.

The Forensic Crash Unit was investigating.

The spokesman said another man, aged in his 30s remained in a serious condition with a significant head injury while two other men were also taken to hospital.

The driver is understood to have suffered minor injuries.

Police were investigating the incident.

EARLIER: A man is fighting for life with injuries to his face and chest after a high speed rollover on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency services were called to the highway at Alligator Creek about 8.10pm to reports of a single vehicle crash.

Four men were in the car and have been taken to Townsville Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one of the men, whose age was not known, was in a critical condition.

"He has chest and facial injuries … lots of injuries that have resulted in his critical condition," the spokesman said.

"The rollover was at high speed I believe.

"We have a man in his 30s in a serious condition with a significant head injury."

The other two men are believed to have suffered only minor injuries.

crash editors picks fatality high-speed crash qps
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies ALLIANCE Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program.

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    Community Rugby club encourages kids (and big kids) to get dressed up

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Council News Councillor proposes extended low-noise pavement

    Local Partners