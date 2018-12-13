Menu
Police cordoned off a crime scene after a man was stabbed to death in Harwood Street, Babinda. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Man ‘fatally stabbed by woman’ in park

13th Dec 2018 3:01 AM

A man has died after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest by a woman during a fight in a far north Queensland park.

Police said the man and a woman, who were known to each other, got into a fight at a park south of Cairns just after midday Wednesday, when the woman allegedly stabbed the man in the chest.

The 23-year-old man was rushed to hospital but later died, while the 24-year-old woman is assisting police with what has been classified as a homicide investigation.

Police cordoned off a crime scene after the man was stabbed to death in Harwood Street, Babinda.

Investigations are continuing.

argument editors picks stabbing

