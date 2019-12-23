Man facing attempted murder charges arrested again

Aydin Christopher Brown is facing serious charges, including that of attempted murder, over a 2017 incident at Kunghur.

ONE of three men who will face trial charged with attempted murder has been arrested over an alleged breach of bail.

Aydin Christopher Brown, 32, appeared before Lismore District Court by video link from Tweed Heads Police Station on Thursday.

The Commissioners Creek man is charged with causing wounding or grievous bodily harm with intent to murder, taking or detaining a person in company with intent to gain an advantage, drug possession, receiving stolen property stolen outside NSW and assault occasioning actual bodily harm over a July 23, 2017 incident.

He and co-accused Mark Gary Brown, of Nobbys Creek, are due to go to trial over the allegations involving two alleged victims.

Nathan John Stack, will face a separate trial on a charge of taking or detaining a person in company with intent to obtain an advantage.

The court heard Aydin Brown was released on bail when a previous trial date was vacated on application by the Crown.

When Mr Brown first appeared on the video link screen on Thursday, before Judge John North was sitting, he was being treated by paramedics.

While it was unclear what his ailment was, the court heard he’d been struggling with asthma as a result of recent bushfires.

Solicitor Geoffrey Gallagher appeared for Mr Brown as an agent for Sydney-based Hanna Lawyers.

Mr Gallagher said he’d been instructed to seek a brief adjournment to Friday, but Judge John North said this wouldn’t be possible.

The Crown prosecutor said police were called to a Blundell Blvd laundromat in Tweed Heads about 8.40pm on Wednesday, to reports of two men behaving in a suspicious manner.

Mr Brown was allegedly found there, 40 minutes after his curfew dictated he should have been home an hour away.

The court heard Mr Brown had reported to the police station later than he was due to that day, and told police there had been bushfires in the area and that the smoke from the fires had been affecting his health.

Mr Gallagher said he was “not quite able to get clear instructions” from the accused.

“Mr Brown’s not quite well enough,” he said.

Interjecting in the proceedings, the defendant asked Judge North what he should do.

“Would you be able to let me know where you’re at in your head?,” he asked.

“Do you think it’d be a good idea for me to try to go home to my son and my family and my doctor or just stay here?”



Judge North appeared baffled by the question, and repeated he could not hear the application.

Mr Brown may apply for bail when he returns to court on January 6.