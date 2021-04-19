Menu
Ballina man Jake Magri was arrested during massive police raids across three states.
Man faces court over alleged cross-border gun syndicate

Aisling Brennan
19th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
A Ballina man who allegedly was involved in a massive cross-border drug and guns syndicate is expected to agree to the facts in the case, a court has heard.

Jake Anthony Magri, 28, was arrested in June 2020 and charged with multiple drug and firearm possession and supply charges in Ballina.

It is alleged Mr Magri was involved in a high-level drug syndicate that operated in New South Wales, south east Queensland, and Victoria.

Ballina arrest during massive police raids across three states.
Police will allege military grade firearms were distributed throughout the syndicate’s illegal network.

Mr Magri’s solicitor told the court on Wednesday he was meeting with his client next week to discuss the “very serious charges” outlined in the 13-page fact sheet next week.

The court heard a case conference had been held and this was the final task before the case could proceed.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court for further mention on April 28.

 

 

 

Lismore Northern Star

