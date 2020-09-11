Menu
Detectives from the South Eastern Region Major and Organised Crime Squad successfully applied to extradite a man from Tweed Heads.
News

Man extradited to QLD to face charges over violent incidents

Cathy Adams
11th Sep 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TWEED man will be extradited to QLD to faces charges over a number of violent incidents on the Gold Coast.

The 28-year-old man will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court today after detectives from the South Eastern Region Major and Organised Crime Squad successfully applied for his extradition from Tweed Heads.

The man was arrested last night by members of the NSW Police Force, following investigations by Taskforce Maxima into a number of violent incidents at a property in Broadbeach Waters last week.

The man will appear in court charged with offences in relation to serious assault, extortion and robbery.

extradited northern rivers crime qld police tweed heads
Lismore Northern Star

