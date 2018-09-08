Menu
Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale
Crime

Man escapes police custody, but not for long

7th Sep 2018 3:43 PM

MEMBERS of the public assisted police when a man escaped their custody after being placed under arrest this morning.

Lismore detectives will allege they had reason to attend a Dalziell St, Lismore address about 8.40am.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said police saw a 38-year-old Lismore man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

"He was placed under arrest but broke free from police," he said.

"He ran through several back yards before entering a house known to him on Hewitt St.

"Police found him hiding in a bathroom and he was handcuffed."

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with escaping police custody and four counts of entering enclosed lands.

Police also executed a warrant to revoke the man's bail.

Sen Cnst Henderson said police welcomed the help of community members.

"It was great to see members of the public assist police by pointing out which direction the 38-year-old was running," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

