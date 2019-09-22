Man drowns after underwater proposal

Steven Weber Jr was proposing to girlfriend Kenesha Antoine in Tanzania when he drowned. Picture: Facebook

Steven Weber Jr was proposing to girlfriend Kenesha Antoine in Tanzania when he drowned. Picture: Facebook

Steven Weber Jr. drowned after a romantic underwater proposal to his girlfriend during their trip to Tanzania this week.

Fox News reports that Kenesha Antoine took to Facebook to confirm the death of her fiance in a touching tribute where she share their final moments together.

Steven Weber Jr was proposing to girlfriend Kenesha Antoine in Tanzania when he drowned. Picture: Facebook

"There are no words adequate enough to honour the beautiful soul that is Steven Weber, Jr.," the post read. "You were kind, compassionate, you regularly made me cry with laughter, and you showered me with a love like none I'd ever experienced."

Antoine shared a video of Weber, a Louisiana resident, where he can be seen in diving gear with a note in a plastic sealed bag.

"I can't hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But... Everything I love about you I love more every day," the note which he held up to the glass read.

Weber flipped the paper over: "Will you please be my wife. Marry me???"

Steven Weber Jr was proposing to girlfriend Kenesha Antoine in Tanzania when he drowned. Picture: Facebook

"Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!" Ms Antoine said but her fiance never surfaced to actually hear her.

"We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruellest twist of fate imaginable."

The circumstances surrounding Weber's death were not immediately known.

Steven Weber Jr was proposing to girlfriend Kenesha Antoine in Tanzania when he drowned. Picture: Facebook

Ms Antoine said that despite her grief she was thankful for the "bucket list experiences" they enjoyed on their "once-in-a-lifetime" trip.

"I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next... I love you so much, and I always will."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission