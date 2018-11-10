Menu
The man in his 30s was airlifted by the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.
News

Man dragged from back of ute by his two dogs

10th Nov 2018 9:26 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM

A DOG handler was dragged from the back of a vehicle by his two dogs while he was out pig hunting in the Western Downs overnight.

The man in his 30s was airlifted by the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after sustaining multiple injuries.

The helicopter, with a critical care doctor on board, was tasked to airlift the man just after 2am.

He was flown Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition. 

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation.
 

