Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery overnight.
A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery overnight.
News

Man dies in workplace machinery incident

by Shiloh Payne
22nd Jan 2021 7:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery in Brisbane overnight.

Police were called to Main Beach Road in Pinkenba around 2.30am where the man had been critically injured at his workplace.

He died at the scene.

Police and Workplace Health and Safety are investigating the incident, which they are not treating as suspicious at this stage.

It comes only days after two men were severely injured in a workplace incident on the Gold Coast, where one man suffered critical injuries after an explosion on a rooftop.

Originally published as Man dies in workplace machinery incident

accident workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron-based medical cannabis group lands $92 million deal

        Premium Content Byron-based medical cannabis group lands $92 million deal

        Business Australia’s “gold standard” regulations may see local product a preferred source for global markets.

        Could Cameron Smith be set to play in Lismore?

        Premium Content Could Cameron Smith be set to play in Lismore?

        Sport There are ifs, buts and maybes but we could host the sporting legend

        185 homes set to temporarily lose water

        Premium Content 185 homes set to temporarily lose water

        News Council will be doing essential work on water mains next week.

        Winners and losers in the COVID jobs disruption of 2020

        Premium Content Winners and losers in the COVID jobs disruption of 2020

        News Richmond-Tweed increased the number of jobs available during 2020