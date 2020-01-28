Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since died
He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since died
Rural

Aussie dies in tractor rollover on road

28th Jan 2020 11:47 AM

A MAN spent days laying injured on a roadside after he was thrown from his tractor in Victoria's East Gippsland.

Police believe the tractor rolled down an embankment on Tambo Upper Road at Bruthen five days ago, but the man could not move because of his injuries, and he was not found until 11.30am on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since died and police will prepare a report for the coroner, but the death is not being counted towards the state's road toll.

More Stories

Show More
farmer man killed rollover crash tractor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do you think developers are contributing enough cash?

        premium_icon Do you think developers are contributing enough cash?

        News ONE Ballina councillor says it's time for developers to fork out more to help pay for infrastructure.

        How seniors can get $250 towards fuel or travel

        premium_icon How seniors can get $250 towards fuel or travel

        News THE card will provide eligible seniors in regional, rural and remote areas with a...

        Carefree days of summer are gone forever

        premium_icon Carefree days of summer are gone forever

        Opinion THIS deadly summer of fire and smoke has changed the way we feel about the hot...

        Father’s heartbreaking fight for medical justice

        premium_icon Father’s heartbreaking fight for medical justice

        News Andrew Humphreys stole medical records to save his daughter's life