Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A warehouse worker operating a forklift has been fatally crushed by the vehicle in a workplace accident on Tuesday.
A warehouse worker operating a forklift has been fatally crushed by the vehicle in a workplace accident on Tuesday.
News

Man dies in forklift accident

by Campbell Gellie
5th May 2020 6:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died at a workplace incident in Sydney's south west on Tuesday.

The man was driving a forklift outside a Chipping Norton warehouse when it rolled and pinned the man.

He suffered severe injuries to his head and chest.

A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News
A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News

Three ambulance crews arrived at the Pat Devlin Close site just after 1.15pm and started treating the man.

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Phil Sweet said paramedics provided the best possible treatment to the patient but he died at the scene.

A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News
A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News

"We treated the patient for head and chest injuries, sadly there was nothing further paramedics could do today," he said.

"We need all work places to make sure they are taking extreme caution when undertaking their daily tasks. Things can change very quickly. We need to continue to look out for each other while on the job.

"Losing a loved one is unimaginable and we are thinking of their family at this time."

A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News
A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News

Originally published as Man dies in forklift accident in Sydney's southwest

workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Divers to join search for clues into Amber's disappearance

        premium_icon Divers to join search for clues into Amber's disappearance

        News POLICE fear a woman missing in Evans Head may be injured in a remote area, unable to raise the alarm.

        New highway signage aims to promote Ballina

        premium_icon New highway signage aims to promote Ballina

        News THE signs use the well-known philosophy that a picture tells a thousand words.

        Is this the year that music festivals died?

        premium_icon Is this the year that music festivals died?

        News Chief Medical Officer has almost killed every hope for punters

        Ballina is doing business differently, better

        premium_icon Ballina is doing business differently, better

        News CHAMBER of Commerce president says there is a positive post-coronavirus outlook for...