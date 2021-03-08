Man dies after multi-vehicle crash in northern NSW

A man has died after three cars collided on the New England Highway near Tenterfield today.

About 8.20am (Monday March 8), emergency services responded to the New England Highway, approximately 5km south of Tenterfield, after reports a Ford Falcon travelling south and a water tanker and a Toyota Landcruiser, both travelling north, had collided.

The Ford driver died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

The truck driver, a 43-year-man, and the Toyota driver, a 21-year-old man, were uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

A male passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to Tenterfield Hospital for treatment.

Officers from New England Police District have established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined.

The New England Highway was closed for several hours; however, it has now reopened.

As inquiries continue, police are appealing to any witnesses to the crash or anyone who might have dashcam footage to contact crash investigators.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.