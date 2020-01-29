Man denies choking and raping partner

A woman has testified against her ex-partner, who allegedly choked and raped her at her Forest Lake home in 2018.

The 43-year-old woman gave evidence in Brisbane District Court on Wednesday against the man, who cannot be named, who she claims in 2018 assaulted her on three separate occasions and raped her.

The Forest Lake man has pleaded not guilty to rape, assault and two suffocation charges.

The court was told the pair had been dating for only a matter of months when in June 2018 they got into an argument that ended when he violently threw her onto a lounge chair in her Brisbane home.

Crown prosecutor Neville Weston said in August of that year he launched a second attack on the woman, putting her in a headlock in a McDonald's carpark.

"He grabbed her with such force that her breathing was restricted," Mr Weston said.

The violence escalated again when on August 28, 2018, the man allegedly choked her.

He then followed her into her bedroom, took off her clothes and - despite her protests - raped her, the court was told.

"He tried to kiss her, she pushed him away," Mr Weston said.

"She will tell you that he kept trying to grab her and she said to him 'no'."

Police arrived at the woman's house that afternoon and arrested the man.

The trial continues under Judge Paul Smith.

- NewsRegional

*For 24-hour support in Queensland, phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.