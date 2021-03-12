Menu
Man dead outside supermarket for days

Ellen Ransley
12th Mar 2021 10:26 AM

 

An elderly man was slumped dead in his car outside a busy Perth supermarket for four days before anyone found him.

The man's body was found bloodied in a four-wheel drive outside Herdsman Fresh in Perth's northern suburbs on Thursday morning.

The woman who made the grisly discovery said there had been a "considerable" amount of blood and the smell was impossible to miss.

CCTV footage has established the vehicle had been parked directly outside the entrance to the supermarket for four days after the man visited the store.

CCTV footage has revealed the man’s car had been parked outside the Herdsman Markets for four days before anyone realised. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Tony McDonough
It's understood the windows of the car were heavily tinted, and workers at the market only began to notice a bad smell on Wednesday.

The woman who found the man, Melissa Sprlyan, told 7 NEWS she had raised the alarm after noticing the "unmissable" smell coming from the car.

"I'm still jittery," she said.

"I just can't believe … I was the one who had to advise staff. There was blood, quite a considerable amount, going into the drain."

She said she heard someone say the car hadn't moved since Sunday.

Police are still working to identify the man, and it's not clear yet whether he had been reported missing.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

