Menu
Login
News

Man dies as ute is crushed between trucks

The wreckage of the ute after it was struck by a truck.
The wreckage of the ute after it was struck by a truck.
by Sam McBeath

A MAN is dead after a ute was crushed between two trucks in Sydneyâ€™s southwest early this morning.

About 5.45am, emergency services responded to Canterbury Rd, Bankstown, near Calidore St, after reports of a car crash involving three vehicles which were travelling towards the city.

Police this morning confirmed that the man travelling in the smaller vehicle died at the scene, while both truck drivers managed to escape injury.

Fatal Bankstown MVA picture for web
Fatal Bankstown MVA picture for web

One of those drivers has since been transported from the scene to undergo mandatory testing.

Photos from the scene showed the crumpled wreckage of the ute covered in a green tarpaulin.

The Crash Investigation Unit is currently on scene conducting enquiries which is expected to delay traffic for some time.

Canterbury Rd has been completely shut down between The River Rd and Chapel Rd, and commuters are being advised to use the M5 or Henry Lawson Dr to avoid the significant delays.

Those travelling east on Milperra Rd towards Canterbury Rd will be diverted onto the River Rd for M5 access.

Heavy traffic following the fatal crash at Bankstown.
Heavy traffic following the fatal crash at Bankstown.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dashcam vision, is urged to make contact with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  death fatality trucks ute

Metre-long 'shark' scares swimmers in Ballina

Metre-long 'shark' scares swimmers in Ballina

GOING for a dip at this popular swimming spot? Don't panic if you see this shark-like creature - it's gentle and you're not on its menu.

Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

Peking Duk performs at main stage Splendour In the Grass 2017 with guests.

Full list of who can get them, and some who cannot

Chickenpox case at Ballina school sparks warning

Ballina Coast High School have appealed to parents to keep their children at home if they display any symptoms of Chicken Pox.

Parents asked to keep their kids at home if they have symptoms

Death at lookout: Police release woman's name

LENNOX RETRIEVAL: Richmond Police District officers at Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head on March 31st worked with SES to retrieve a women's body at the base of the cliff.

Police believe her death was "due to misadventure”

Local Partners