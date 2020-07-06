Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been fatally crushed in a workplace accident on Long Street in Sydney's Smithfield. Picture: Supplied
A man has been fatally crushed in a workplace accident on Long Street in Sydney's Smithfield. Picture: Supplied
News

Man crushed to death on building site

by Hannah Moore
6th Jul 2020 3:11 PM

A 35-year-old man has been crushed to death by a metal beam in a horrific workplace accident in Smithfield, in western Sydney.

Emergency services were called to Long Street at Smithfield about 11.30am on Monday to reports a man had been crushed by a steel pylon.

When paramedics arrived, bystanders were performing CPR.

The man could not be revived and died at the scene.

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager, Inspector Jenny Porter, praised the bystanders who tried to save the man's life, and said his death was a tragic incident.

"No one goes to work expecting not to come home," she said.

"The bystanders who worked quickly to try and save him by administering CPR should be commended."

"General first aid knowledge, CPR skills and a defibrillator on site provide that best chance, sadly despite everyone's best efforts the patient was unable to be revived."

NSW Police and Safe Work are investigating, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

NCA NewsWire has contacted MHE Demag for comment.

More to come

Originally published as Man crushed to death on building site

More Stories

death editors picks workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prominent service station slated for demolition

        premium_icon Prominent service station slated for demolition

        News THE site has been used as a petrol station for almost 40 years, and has also been a takeaway shop and car showroom.

        ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        premium_icon ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        News "It has become a wild west and it has real life consequences"

        How did Nimbin's cannabis campaigner fare in by-election?

        premium_icon How did Nimbin's cannabis campaigner fare in by-election?

        News ELECTION candidate asks why growing cannabis in one state has been decriminalised...

        Drugs, knife seized after car search at surf beach

        premium_icon Drugs, knife seized after car search at surf beach

        News POLICE found what they allege may be magic mushrooms and a knife when the searched...