A man has died in an industrial accident in St Marys in western Sydney.
News

Man crushed to death at factory

by Sarah McPhee
11th Sep 2019 9:23 AM

A man has died in an industrial accident in western Sydney this morning.

Emergency services were called to a pallet factory in St Marys at 5.40am and found a 30-year-old man suffering serious injuries to his head.

"He was stuck in a piece of machinery," a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman told news.com.au, adding that SafeWork NSW will be involved.

A NSW Police spokesman said: "Inquiries revealed a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries on site and died at the scene."

More to come.

death editors picks injuries workplace accident

