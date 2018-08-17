Man critically injured at Sandy Beach dies in hospital

Sandy Beach man Matthew Mitchell who was critically injured in a mysterious incident at Sandy Beach in August has died in hospital.

Found unconscious on the road suffering serious head injuries at Graham Dr, Sandy Beach on Saturday, August 17, Mr Mitchell has been treated at Royal North Shore Hospital since the incident.

Tragically, police media confirmed Matthew passed away.

It comes after his father Peter Mitchell made an emotional plea to the public to help police work out what happened to him.

Police from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command have established Strike Force Dartmoor to investigate the incident.

Acting Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly, said investigators have followed a number of lines of inquiry but have yet to make the crucial breakthrough.

"This is yet another tragic example of a young life lost so we are again urging anyone with information to please contact us immediately,"Inspt. O'Reilly said.

"While we have received some information from the community, the exact details of how Matthew came to be injured remain a mystery.

"It is however clear that there are people in the local area who know how Matthew sustained his injuries.

"No matter how small or insignificant it may seem, any information could help us bring closure to Matthew's family."

In his emotional plea, his father Peter called for anyone with information about his son's death to come forward.

"If there is anyone out there who was on Graham Drive on the 17th of August and hasn't spoken to police - please tell them what you know so those responsible can be brought to justice," Mr Mitchell said.

"Our son has died and all we want to know is why.

"This has been an incredibly difficult experience for our family to go through and all we want is some answers, so please if you know anything that could help, contact police," he said.