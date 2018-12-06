Menu
Login
A man has been critically injured after his ute smashed into a building on Old Cleveland Road. Picture: Twitter/NewsTalk4BC
A man has been critically injured after his ute smashed into a building on Old Cleveland Road. Picture: Twitter/NewsTalk4BC
News

Man dies after ute crashes into building

by Chris Clarke
6th Dec 2018 4:05 PM

A MAN has died and another injured after a ute smashed into a building in Brisbaneâ€™s south-east this morning.

The incident occurred on Old Cleveland Road at Coorparoo at 11.25am.

Early investigations suggest the elderly man suffered a medical episode that resulted in him rolling the ute and crashing into the building. He died at the scene.

A passenger in the ute did not suffer any serious injuries and has been transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

editors picks road safety

Top Stories

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News A staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel for a “microsleep” that can last as little as one second but still have deadly consequences.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Local Partners