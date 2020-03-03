Man critical after being hit by vehicle at Ballina

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked after a man was hit by a car at Ballina.

UPDATE, 10.45am: A MAN who was struck by a vehicle in West Ballina last night may have been under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred, police have said.

Richmond Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Victoria Turner said the man was injured at the intersection of Kalinga St and Oakland Ave, West Ballina, around 10pm on March 2.

"Police were called to the incident at 9.50pm," she said.

"The driver stopped and it is possible the victim was intoxicated and stepped in front of the vehicle.

"The driver was taken for mandatory blood and urine tests at Ballina Hospital."

An Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed they were called to attend the incident.

"We were alerted to the incident, just after 9.50pm last night," he said.

"We had multiple road crews attend to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car on Kalinga St, West Ballina.

"Initial reports suggest the man was a 25 years old."

The spokesman said the man had suffered "serious head injuries" and was taken by Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Original story: A MAN is in an induced coma and in a critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Ballina last night.

According to a spokesman from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, the incident happened around 10pm.

"The aircraft and medical team rendezvoused with local NSW Ambulance paramedics and the patient, a male of unknown age, was treated and stabilised for multiple traumatic injuries," he said.

"The man was placed into induced coma before flown direct to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition."

