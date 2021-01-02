Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following a crash into a pole.
A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following a crash into a pole.
News

Man critical after being freed from crash

by Nathan Edwards
2nd Jan 2021 10:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition following a crash on the Gold Coast this morning.

Emergency crews, including police, paramedics, critical care teams and fire and emergency arrived on scene at Pitcairn Way and Universal Street, Pacific Pines just after 5am.

It's reported the man's vehicle swerved off the road and struck a roadside pole, entrapping the man for some time before he was freed.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with major head injuries.

Originally published as Man critical after being freed from crash

car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

        Premium Content RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

        News For most locations, the amount recorded in 2020 was more than double the total rain registered in last two two years.

        Did Zac Efron just shell out $2M for this North Coast stunner?

        Premium Content Did Zac Efron just shell out $2M for this North Coast...

        Property If so he will be getting mountains, cliffs, valleys, streams and waterfalls on...

        Crowd-funding boost for baby born with rare skull condition

        Premium Content Crowd-funding boost for baby born with rare skull condition

        News The family of Casino’s Koby Goodwin will have to fund their own accommodation in...

        Zac Efron buys multimillion-dollar NSW property

        Premium Content Zac Efron buys multimillion-dollar NSW property

        Property Zac Efron buys Tweed Valley property, Hemsworths buy another Byron home