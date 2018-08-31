Menu
File picture: The man is in a critical condition in a Townsville hospital.
Breaking

Man critical after air hose mishap

31st Aug 2018 12:50 PM

A MAN has suffered massive internal injuries after an incident involving a high-pressure air hose on a prawn trawler off Queensland.

The 32-year-old was working in the Gulf of Carpentaria when the 3000 PSI air hose caused severe damage to his lower abdomen and groin in what has been described a case of misadventure. 

The remote location meant it took emergency services more than eight hours to get him to a hospital in Townsville, where he remains in a critical condition.

