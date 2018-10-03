Menu
Login
Man back in court over Eurydice Dixon’s death. Picture: AAP
Man back in court over Eurydice Dixon’s death. Picture: AAP
Crime

Man in court over Eurydice Dixon death

3rd Oct 2018 7:18 AM

THE case of a young man charged with raping and murdering comedian Eurydice Dixon is expected to return to a Melbourne court today.

Jaymes Todd, of Broadmeadows, handed himself in to police after the 22-year-old's body was found in the Princes Park field at Carlton North on June 13.

It is alleged Todd, who was 19 at the time, raped and murdered Ms Dixon sometime between 10.30pm the night before and 3am when her body was found.

During his previous appearance in Melbourne Magistrates Court on June 14, Todd's Legal Aid lawyer John Riordan said it was his first time in custody and stressed his vulnerability in that environment due to his youth and diagnosis of autism.

If you or anyone you know needs help you can phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyondblue on 1300 224 636.

comedian editors picks eurydice dixon melbourne murder

Top Stories

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News THE long weekend is just around the corner, but if you're planning to hit the road you'd better leave yourself extra travel time

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News As bees drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant

    A profitable partnership

    A profitable partnership

    News East Ballina Lions and Ballina Fair partner to support farmers

    Keeping the heart beating

    Keeping the heart beating

    News Bike ride to raise AED awareness

    Local Partners