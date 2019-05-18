Menu
A man collapsed just as voting closed at 6pm.
Man collapses outside Zali's event

by Stephanie Bedo
18th May 2019 8:04 PM

Follow the live updates of the 2019 Federal election here.

One of Zali Steggall's supporters collapsed dramatically just as voting closed at 6pm.

The challenger to Tony Abbott in the key seat of Warringah rushed to help the man, believed to be in his 30s, who fell outside the Queenscliff Surf Life Saving Club and hit his head.

Ms Steggall waited with the man until the ambulance arrived and told reporters she was more concerned about his welfare than the counting starting.

The Manly Daily reports that just minutes before the man collapsed he was telling Ms Steggall how good the day had gone.

She's since arrived at the Novotel on Manly to chanting from her supporters.

"It's been a big day. I've had a fantastic team around me, I can't thank all the volunteers enough," she said.

"Look, we've worked very hard the last four months to make this happen. It's democracy. It was a referendum for Warringah to look forward.

"I think politics in Australia has not been at its best for the last 10 years."

