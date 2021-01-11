Menu
EMERGENCY SERVICES
Man charged with threatening to kill Victorian MP

Javier Encalada
11th Jan 2021 8:04 AM
A 53 year-old Nimbin man will face court today Monday after being charged over threatening emails allegedly sent to a Victorian government official last year.

Late in 2020, the NSW Police's Fixated Persons Investigation Unit commenced an investigation following reports a member of Victorian parliament had received threatening emails, which were believed to have been sent from NSW.

Following extensive inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a home at Nimbin on Monday, December 7, 2020

Officers seized a number of electronic devices, a computer, a tablet and a mobile phone for forensic examination.

The 53-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with use carriage service to threaten to kill and two counts of use carriage service to menace/ harass/ offend.

The man was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

The Fixated Persons Investigations Unit was established in 2017 by Commissioner Mick Fuller to focus on the detection, intervention, and prevention of so-called 'lone actor' and 'fixated person' threats and grievance-fuelled violence across the state.

Anyone with information in relation to fixated persons is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. People should not report information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

