Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged with stabbing and killing a dog in the backyard of a home.
A man has been charged with stabbing and killing a dog in the backyard of a home. Renee Pilcher
Crime

Man charged with stabbing dog to death

by Melissa Iaria
30th Jan 2021 12:50 PM

A 25-year-old man has been charged with stabbing a dog to death in the backyard of a home in north east NSW.

Police were called to a home in Cossa Street, West Tamworth, after reports a dog had been stabbed just after 5pm Friday.

The resident, a 36-year-old woman, took the female dog to a nearby animal hospital but it died a short time later, police said.

A man, known to the woman, was arrested in a nearby street about 5.40pm.

He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with torturing, beating and causing the death of an animal and contravening an apprehended violence order.

The man was denied bail to appear before Tamworth Bail Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Man charged with stabbing dog to death

animal cruelty crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tiny fish lurking in creeks, rivers causes ‘murderous pain’

        Premium Content Tiny fish lurking in creeks, rivers causes ‘murderous pain’

        News People have shared horror stories of being stung at swimming holes and fishing spots at Lismore, Casino, Ballina and everywhere in between.

        Council investigates alleged unauthorised work at Bangalow

        Premium Content Council investigates alleged unauthorised work at Bangalow

        Council News A stop work order was issued for a Bangalow property

        Herne kicks into in Trans AM and S5000 double act

        Premium Content Herne kicks into in Trans AM and S5000 double act

        Sport The Lismore racing star had a great first racing weekend with Garry Rogers...

        Dam or not, our water security is a flagship issue

        Premium Content Dam or not, our water security is a flagship issue

        News "There are no easy decisions here... the clock is ticking"