Menu
Login
News

Man charged with rape of 9yo girl

4th Nov 2019 11:27 AM

A man has been charged with child sex abuse against a nine-year-old girl in the NSW Illawarra region.

The 42-year-old, who allegedly raped the girl at homes in Wollongong and Camden, was arrested at a Wollongong home on Sunday afternoon.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged under 10, as well as intentional sexual touching of a child, and refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.

NSW Police say the man was known to the girl.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
editors picks rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Would you like some tsunami awareness with your coffee?

        Would you like some tsunami awareness with your coffee?

        News SES will offer some details on how to deal with an emergency.

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Opinion Former ACCC chair Allan Fels writes about Australia's right to know.

        A wicked way to re-tell a classic tale

        A wicked way to re-tell a classic tale

        Whats On Ballina Players's production of Wicked opens on November 8

        Lennox artist wins with Manus short film

        Lennox artist wins with Manus short film

        Movies Angus McDonald picked up top gong with a documentary