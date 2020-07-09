Man charged with killing child faces court for drink driving

TANE Saul Desatge who was charged with killing a child, appeared in Chinchilla Magistrates Court via video link for a charge dating back to December 2019.

The court heard on Christmas Eve Desatge drove while under the influence of alcohol because he was out looking for 'dumpers' - picking up used and discarded cigarettes.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana said on December 24, at 10.10pm police noticed a car turn abruptly onto Mackie St, and soon found the car parked in an abandoned lot with Desatge 20 meters away, keys in hand and smelling strongly of alcohol.

"He said he was driving home to the showgrounds and was out looking for dumpers… he returned a reading of 0.180," she said.

Desatge, 40, is currently facing murder, torture, and misconduct with a corpse by interfering charges after missing toddler Kaydence Dawitta Mills' remains were found in a shallow grave at the Chinchilla Weir in March.

The child's mother, Sinitta Tammy Dawitta, 28, is also facing the same charges.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said if for some reason Desatge finds himself out of custody, he is not to drive for six months.

Desatge pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor and a conviction was recorded for the offence.

