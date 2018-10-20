Menu
Login
Police said they chased the man through a golf course before arresting and charging him.
Police said they chased the man through a golf course before arresting and charging him. Trevor Veale
Crime

Man charged with throwing garbage bins at cars

20th Oct 2018 9:41 AM | Updated: 11:36 AM

POLICE have charged a man who allegedly threw garbage bins onto a road before threatening officers. 

Police will alleged a 23-year-old Casino man threw several bins onto Queensland Rd at Casino about 2.36am on Friday. 

One of the bins struck a car, police said. 

Police arrived shortly afterwards and attempted to speak with the man. 

He ran from police, and officers chased him through the golf course. 

When police caught the man, he allegedly resisted and threatened to kill them.

Police said he spat continuously on their vehicle and later in the cells. 

He was charged with two counts or destroying property and one count of resisting police. 

He was due to face Lismore Local Court today. 

Related Items

editors picks northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News PROPERTY owners call to get rid of charity bins.

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    Local Partners