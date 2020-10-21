Man charged over service station robbery faces court

A MAN charged in relation to an alleged armed robbery at a Lismore service station has faced court.

Kieren George Cotton, 27, was arrested at gunpoint in Brewster St on Saturday after the alleged robbery at the Liberty service station on Ballina Rd.

Mr Cotton appeared before Lismore Local Court via video link from custody on Monday.

Police will allege they were called to the service station about 2.50am on Saturday after reports of a robbery.

They will allege Mr Cotton entered the store, produced a firearm and threatened staff.

He allegedly told a 19-year-old employee to hand him cash.

Police began investigating and arrested Mr Cotton, who they allege fit the description of the offender, attempting to enter a taxi.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and robbery while armed with an offensive weapon.

Defence solicitor Natasha Wood lodged no pleas on his behalf and did not apply for bail.

"There is no release application today," Ms Wood said.

"Mr Cotton has an application for Transformations rehabilitation that's already been submitted."

The court heard her client would likely apply for bail upon being accepted to rehab.

Ms Wood asked the court to note her client was at risk of self-harm, and stressed he had not had access to medication for a mental health condition since he was arrested.

A brief of evidence is expected to be filed by December 14 and Mr Cotton is due to return to court two days later.

The court heard Mr Cotton had been on bail in relation to separate charges at the time of the alleged robbery and this was formally revoked.