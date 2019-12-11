Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man charged over nightclub firework incident

by Peter Michael
11th Dec 2019 11:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DETECTIVES have charged a 24-year-old man with two counts of assault over a firework explosion in a crowd outside a Cairns nightclub.

Patrons were leaving the Grafton Street complex at about 3am on Saturday November 30 when the firework was allegedly detonated.

Security footage shows the panic of the moment as the firecracker went off on the crowded footpath.

A 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man suffered burns injuries in the explosion.

Cairns Police have charged a man following the detonation of what is believed to be a firework outside a CBD night club last month.
Cairns Police have charged a man following the detonation of what is believed to be a firework outside a CBD night club last month.

Detectives yesterday travelled to Kuranda and spoke to a 24-year-old man.

He has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of unauthorised possession of explosive (fireworks).

He is due to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court later today.

arrest burns charges explosion firework incident fireworks nightclub

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        True Christmas spirit shared around a table

        True Christmas spirit shared around a table

        News DONATIONS from Ballina businesses make it possible for a community event to share the Christmas spirit.

        PHOTOS: Out and About at Ballina Farmers’ Markets

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Out and About at Ballina Farmers’ Markets

        News OUR photographer captured people enjoying the fresh food and produce at the...

        All a-board for Local Land Services

        premium_icon All a-board for Local Land Services

        News THE North Coast Local Land Services board is looking for people who represent their...

        Proposed school expansion goes on public exhibition

        premium_icon Proposed school expansion goes on public exhibition

        News The planned works are worth almost $590,000