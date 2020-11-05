Menu
HOME BURNED TO THE GROUND: A man has been charged over a house fire at Myocum. Photo courtesy of the Mullumbimby RFB.
Man, 25, charged over house fire that killed family dog

Alison Paterson
5th Nov 2020 8:10 AM
POLICE have charged a man following investigations into a fire that destroyed a home on the Northern Rivers last year.

On September 17, 2019, emergency services were called to Tyagarah Road, Myocum, after reports of a fire.

On arrival officers found a home to be well alight.

The occupants, including three men, all managed to escape the fire uninjured, but the family dog died in the blaze.

A crime scene was established, and investigations commenced by officers from Tweed/Byron Police District.

On November 4, officers attended a home in Mullumbimby where they arrested a 25-year-old man.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he was charged with damaging property by fire with intent to injure.

He was given strict conditional bail and is due to appear in Byron Bay Local Court on December 7.

