Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 48-year-old man is accused of trying to crawl under a female toilet stall while masturbating.
A 48-year-old man is accused of trying to crawl under a female toilet stall while masturbating.
Crime

Man's frightening sex act in a public toilet

by JACOB MILEY
10th Jun 2020 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of trying to crawl under a female toilet stall while masturbating has been charged by police

Police allege the man, 48, walked into a into a female cubicle at a Main Beach toilet block on June 2 and tried to shuffle his body to the adjoining stall.

It's alleged he exposed himself from the waist down to a woman who was in an adjoining cubicle.

Police have charged the man with one count of indecent act in any place to which the public are permitted access.

He was bailed and will appear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 1.

Gold Coast Police Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn said behaviour such as that alleged would not be tolerated in the community and urged anyone who has been subject to such behaviour to come forward.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man charged over 'frightening' toilet block attack

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Echidna finds himself in prickly situation

        premium_icon Echidna finds himself in prickly situation

        Pets & Animals A curious echidna escaped serious injuries after his ‘terrorising’ car ride in an engine bay.

        Why shark attacks should not deter us from the beach

        premium_icon Why shark attacks should not deter us from the beach

        Environment Australia's oceans are a far safer environment than our roads

        Why PM Scott Morrison is polling so well: Hogan

        premium_icon Why PM Scott Morrison is polling so well: Hogan

        News PM SCOTT Morrison’s approval has remained unchanged at a record high of 66 per...

        ‘Hypocrisy’ if 40,000 NRL fans can’t return

        ‘Hypocrisy’ if 40,000 NRL fans can’t return

        News NSW government is already calling for fans to be allowed back