Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emily Barnett was killed in a crash on May 29, 2020.
Emily Barnett was killed in a crash on May 29, 2020.
Motoring

Man charged over crash that killed Emily Barnett

Vanessa Jarrett
12th Feb 2021 11:49 AM | Updated: 11:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 57-year-old man has been charged in relation to the fatal crash at Midgee which killed 21-year-old Rockhampton woman Emily Barnett on May 29, 2020.

It is alleged the man was the driver of a white Mitsubishi Triton which was travelling north on the Bruce Hwy when it collided with Ms Barnett's RAV4.

The man was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition with suspected extensive internal injuries and multiple fractures. He was later flown to a Brisbane hospital.

A friend was in the vehicle with Ms Barnett and also sustained critical injuries and was in ICU at a Brisbane hospital for some time.

Ms Barnett was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, believed to be from New South Wales, was charged with two counts of drive without due care and attention.

He is scheduled for a mention in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 26.

bruce hwy crash emily barnett fatal crash midgee crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LEFT TO ROT: Blueberries go to waste due to worker shortage

        Premium Content LEFT TO ROT: Blueberries go to waste due to worker shortage

        News Despite some of the fruit was left unpicked, the Tabulam site had a record amount of blueberries packed.

        Driver distraction, aggression behind rise in cyclist deaths

        Premium Content Driver distraction, aggression behind rise in cyclist deaths

        Sport Everyone deserves to arrive safely at their destination no matter how many wheels...

        Is a palm tree frond the key to cracking the Strobel case?

        Premium Content Is a palm tree frond the key to cracking the Strobel case?

        News A palm frond could be essential to the long running Simone Strobel murder...

        Why I went ‘full Karen’ on a debt collection company

        Premium Content Why I went ‘full Karen’ on a debt collection company

        News I had enough with this credit company that would not stop calling me.