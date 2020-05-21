Menu
A man is charged following crash that killed 18-year-old ‘Billy the Kid’.
Crime

Man charged over crash that killed beloved country boy

by Andrea Falvo
21st May 2020 6:41 PM
POLICE have charged a 21-year-old man following investigations into a fatal traffic crash on the Atherton Tablelands last year.

It will be alleged about 8pm, on October 11, a Hyundai I30 attempted to overtake a truck before veering off the road and into a culvert on the Kennedy Highway at Millstream.

The passenger, 18-year-old William Harris, died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver, a 21-year-old Millstream man, was taken to Cairns Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

He was yesterday charged with one count each of dangerous driving causing death.

He will appear in the Atherton Magistrates Court on July 28.

Ravenshoe man William "Billy" Harris was killed when he was a passenger in a single-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Hwy on October 11, 2019. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Mr Harris was known to friends and family as Billy the Kid, and was considered a true blue country boy.

He was also the reluctant star of a series of comedic short films by Angry Christmas Productions that gave insight into his quiet, funny, country boy outlook on life.

Mr Harris' sister Emma described her brother as someone who loved life, cared little about money or material things, and lived for the people he called friends.

"He loved life, not a care about money or materialistic things," she said.

"He lived for people.

"If he was with his mates or family he was happy."

Originally published as Man charged over crash that killed beloved country boy

