Menu
Login

Dundurrabin Shooting
Crime

Man charged with murder over shooting death

1st Nov 2018 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM

A MAN has been charged with murder after the death of another man on the Coffs Coast last month.

The 40-year-old's body was found in the rear tray of a utility that crashed outside a home on Armidale Rd, Dundurrabin on Thursday, October 18 about 2.30pm. 

Emergency services were called to the scene and were flagged down by a woman in the ute. 

The 40-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police will allege the man was shot during an altercation with an older man, aged 43, at the Armidale Road home.

A man has been charged over the shooting murder of another man at Dundurrabin.
A man has been charged over the shooting murder of another man at Dundurrabin. Frank Redward

The 37-year-old woman was arrested at the time; however, she was released pending further inquiries.

Strike Force Lawrencium was established by detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District, with assistance from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Following extensive inquiries on Wednesday about 2.30pm, a 43-year-old man was arrested on Park Avenue, Coffs Harbour, and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with murder and refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Related Items

charges coffs clarence dundurrabin murder shooting utility
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News WITH "much sadness", the Surf Life Saving community farewelled one of its stalwarts, a man described as a "mentor and good friend".

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Local Partners