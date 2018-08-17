Menu
Login
Crime

Man charged with lighting bushfires in northern NSW

Rae Wilson
by
17th Aug 2018 4:15 AM

A MAN has been charged with deliberately lighting a fire near Casino in northern NSW.

Emergency services were called to a property on the Bruxer Highway at Tabulam, about 65km west of Casino, about 3pm on Wednesday after reports of a fire.

The Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze that had spread to nearby bushland.

More than 12 hectares of bushland was burnt as a result of his alleged actions.

Following inquiries by officers from Richmond Police District, a 52-year-old man was arrested this afternoon at a property at Tabulam.

He was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with intentionally causing a fire and being reckless in letting it spread.

The man has been remanded to appear at Casino Local Court on October 3.

Related Items

arson charges casino editors picks fire
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On THE singing ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring.

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    Local Partners