Man charged in Ballina with not complying with health orders

Police moved several people on in Ballina over the weekend under coronavirus Public Health Orders.

Police moved several people on in Ballina over the weekend under coronavirus Public Health Orders.

A 21-YEAR-OLD man was charged in Ballina over the weekend for not complying with directions to move on under the coronavirus Public Health Orders.

Police were called to Meldrum Park in Ballina about 2.30am on Saturday.

The man refused to leave and was arrested.

Following a struggle with officers, he was taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with not comply with noticed direction re S7/8/9 - COVID-19, furnish false or misleading information, refuse/fail to comply with direction under Part 14, resist officer in execution of duty, and breach of bail.

He was refused bail and appeared at Lismore Local Court on Sunday.

Meanwhile, at about midnight on Saturday, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were patrolling Missingham Park, Ballina, and spoke to three men before issuing them a warning about the current restrictions under the Public Health Act.

Just before 2am the same day, police were called to Owen St, Ballina, and spoke to five people – three men and two women – who were consuming alcohol.

The group claimed they were fishing when warned about the current restrictions, before being moved on from the area.

Police charged seven people in NSW under the Public Health Act 2010 (NSW) and issued 45 COVID-19 related Penalty Infringement Notices for offences in 24 hours.