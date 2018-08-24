Charges after four tonne avocado theft

Police alleged the 41-year-old man stole four tonnes of the expensive fruit in 2017 and 2018.

HIDDEN cameras have allegedly caught a thief responsible for stealing an incredible four tonnes of avocados.

After a lengthy investigation, a 41-year-old Blackbutt man was charged with the thefts, which police allege occurred throughout 2017 and 2018.

The haul - worth approximately $20,000 - was allegedly taken from two orchards in and around the Blackbutt area - northwest of Brisbane.

Surveillance cameras show a car entering the orchards and stealing the avocados during the last two winter picking seasons.

The 41-year-old man has been charged with a total of 18 offences including six counts of stealing, six counts of receiving stolen property and six counts of fraud.

â€œThese four tonnes of avocados represent income for these two farms and as a result they have suffered significant losses. Our farmers need as much support as possible at this time and theft like this is just intolerable,â€? Detective Sergeant Mark Ferling said.

The man is to appear in the Nanango Magistrates Court on September 20.