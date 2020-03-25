Menu
Crime

Man charged after telling police he has coronavirus

25th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
A MAN walks into a police station claiming to have coronavirus...

It may have sounded like a joke to this man at least, who played a disturbing prank on police, but it ended in him being charged with intimidating officers. 

In the video posted to Facebook by Coffs Harbour man Will West Whiting, police are told that he has tested positive to coronavirus, as he coughs in the foyer of the police station while reporting for bail. 

"Sorry I've tested positive for that coronavirus," he says to police staff. 

"What are you doing here?," he is asked.  

Police said under Covid-19 protocols, the police station was closed down. 

Making light of the situation, the man is then arrested by police officers. 

The video shared to Facebook has been widely condemned by the public.  

"When you get arrested for pretending to have corana (sic corona) virus, bahaha shut the whole cop shop down," he posted.  

Police said the 21-year-old will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Wednesday, May 6.

The Coffs Harbour man who posted the video on Facebook has since deleted the post.
WARNING: This video contains offensive language. 

 

Will West Whiting posted the video to Facebook.
