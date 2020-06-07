Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
While legal in Queensland, gel blasters are considered firearms in NSW. File Image.
While legal in Queensland, gel blasters are considered firearms in NSW. File Image.
News

Man charged after “gel blasters”, drugs, taser, found

Holly Cormack
7th Jun 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN faces court after police located a stolen vehicle, firearms, a taser, and drugs at a Murwillumbah property last Thursday.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District and Proactive Crime Team executed a search warrant at the address, where they allegedly located a stolen Subaru Liberty motor vehicle, as well as the prohibited weapons and drugs.

The 28 year-old man has been charged with drug and firearm offences.

Police are reminding people that while gel blasters are legal in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, they are classed as firearms in New South Wales and Victoria and a Firearms Licence is required to possess such an item.

Gel blasters look like real firearms, but shoot water-filled gel pellets rather than bullets.

The arrest is part of Operation Marauder, which is a Tweed Byron Police District Operation focused on stolen motor vehicles, property, drugs and cross border crime.

Enquires are ongoing.

More Stories

gel blasters illegal firearms northern rivers crime tweed byron police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MasterChef star shares his love for the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon MasterChef star shares his love for the Northern Rivers

        Entertainment HIS family came to the region so often for holidays, they eventually decided to move here.

        DOUBLE DEMERITS: Extra eyes on drivers this weekend

        premium_icon DOUBLE DEMERITS: Extra eyes on drivers this weekend

        News OPERATION Stay Alert will target reckless road users over the Queen’s Birthday long...

        YOUR GUIDE: Northern Rivers parks, hikes, camping spots

        premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Northern Rivers parks, hikes, camping spots

        News Restrictions are easing, so get out into the great outdoors and explore our...

        $10 million announced for Ballina airport

        premium_icon $10 million announced for Ballina airport

        News BIGGER planes will soon be able to land at the Ballina Byron Gateway airport.